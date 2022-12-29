Poll: 45pct of Romanians says they are doing OK financially, 18pct have everything they need

An IRES survey reveals that 45% of the Romanians say that, in general, they are doing OK financially, while 18% claim that they have everything they need.

The poll shows that 19% of the subjects sometimes have financial difficulties, and 18% answered that they do not have enough money even for the strictly necessary, while 2% do not know or do not want to answer.

At the same time, the survey also reveals that only 7% of respondents are very satisfied with the way they live, 34% are quite satisfied, while 39% are not very satisfied, 19% are not satisfied at all, and 1% do not know or do not want to answer, Agerpres informs.

In 2022, 70% of the subject say that they have reduced spending on household necessities, other than food, 64% have given up buying certain brands of food products that they used to use because they are too expensive now, 57% gave up buying various food products due to the lack of money, 25% postponed paying a utility bill, and 6% declared that they suffered from hunger.

Also, 46% of the respondents saved money this year, 33% borrowed money from family members, 24% borrowed money from friends or acquaintances and 14% from the bank.

In 2022, Romanians were worried about rising prices - 35%, fear of disease - 18%, war in the region - 15%, lack of jobs -10%, while only 5% were worried about the political crisis, 4% about income reduction, 3% about job insecurity or lack of perspective, the survey also shows.

The survey was conducted by IRES, between December 7 and 12, 2022, on a sample of 1,615 people, over 18 years old, with a margin of error of ą 2.5%.