 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Poll: 45pct of Romanians says they are doing OK financially, 18pct have everything they need

Profit.ro
taxa taxe bani salariu portofel impozit

An IRES survey reveals that 45% of the Romanians say that, in general, they are doing OK financially, while 18% claim that they have everything they need.

The poll shows that 19% of the subjects sometimes have financial difficulties, and 18% answered that they do not have enough money even for the strictly necessary, while 2% do not know or do not want to answer.

At the same time, the survey also reveals that only 7% of respondents are very satisfied with the way they live, 34% are quite satisfied, while 39% are not very satisfied, 19% are not satisfied at all, and 1% do not know or do not want to answer, Agerpres informs.

In 2022, 70% of the subject say that they have reduced spending on household necessities, other than food, 64% have given up buying certain brands of food products that they used to use because they are too expensive now, 57% gave up buying various food products due to the lack of money, 25% postponed paying a utility bill, and 6% declared that they suffered from hunger.

Also, 46% of the respondents saved money this year, 33% borrowed money from family members, 24% borrowed money from friends or acquaintances and 14% from the bank.

In 2022, Romanians were worried about rising prices - 35%, fear of disease - 18%, war in the region - 15%, lack of jobs -10%, while only 5% were worried about the political crisis, 4% about income reduction, 3% about job insecurity or lack of perspective, the survey also shows.

The survey was conducted by IRES, between December 7 and 12, 2022, on a sample of 1,615 people, over 18 years old, with a margin of error of ą 2.5%.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.