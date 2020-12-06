Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 6 ore 7 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Polling station closes in Bucharest after poll worker confirmed with COVID-19

Agerpres
Monica Dajbog

Voting at a polling station in Bucharest was temporarily suspended, after a member of the electoral bureau, a member of a political party, tested positive for COVID-19, Spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry Monica Dajbog reported on Sunday.

"At a polling station in Bucharest, the electoral process was temporarily suspended after a member of the electoral bureau, representing a political party, was confirmed with COVID-19. The man took the test yesterday and received the result today," said Dajbog.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.