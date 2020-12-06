Polling station closes in Bucharest after poll worker confirmed with COVID-19

Voting at a polling station in Bucharest was temporarily suspended, after a member of the electoral bureau, a member of a political party, tested positive for COVID-19, Spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry Monica Dajbog reported on Sunday.

"At a polling station in Bucharest, the electoral process was temporarily suspended after a member of the electoral bureau, representing a political party, was confirmed with COVID-19. The man took the test yesterday and received the result today," said Dajbog.