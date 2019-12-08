Pre-accelerator programme for start-ups in clean energy InnoEnergy PRIMER of EC to start in Bucharest in January

The start-ups which develop products or services in the areas of clean energy, smart city, mobility, smart electric grids, nuclear instrumentation will be able to participate in January 2020 in Bucharest and in February in Brasov in the InnoEnergy PRIMER, a pre-accelerator programme of InnoEnergy, a European Commission initiative.

According to a press release of InnoEnergy Romania, sent to AGERPRES, the main objective of this programme is to support innovative people in developing entrepreneurial skills and prepare them for acceleration programmes and for grant and investment programmes.PRIMER programme consists of several theory sessions, coaching and workshops held by professional mentors, industry experts and experienced entrepreneurs. The programme will end with a Demo Day, where each team will make a four minute pitch, followed by a question and answer session.PRIMER programme offers access to tools, materials and methodologies needed to develop entrepreneurial skills and business development, guidance to choose and adapt the appropriate business models, guidance and support to access finance and attract investment, training to support the presentation, answers from experts in the area.By the end of the programme, the start-ups will develop a set of documents or capabilities that will later be required for the application to the Highway programme, documents that are required by potential investors, and which include a letter of intent, a market strategy, a roadmap and a competitive landscape.Innovative start-ups that develop ideas or products and services in the energy area or in areas relevant to it can join InnoEnergy PRIMER.Up to 30 teams will be selected, that have an idea at a mature stage (preferably at the prototype stage), which fall into one of the following areas: smart city and mobility, renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy storage, smart electric grids, nuclear instrumentation, clean coal and gas technologies, energy from chemical fuels, IT with impact on energy and environment.More details about PRIMER can be found on the website of the programme, where start-ups can also register. The registration deadline is 23 January 2020.InnoEnergy, the accelerator of the European Commission focused on energy innovation, represents an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology and is funded through the Horizon 2020 programme.Through the hubs of the InnoEnergy network, over 3,000 business ideas applications in the network programme were attracted, more than 300 products and services were supported through services and financing, investments were made in a portfolio of companies valued at 125 million euro and InnoEnergy masters and PhD programmes were organized for more than 750 specialists.