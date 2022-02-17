Predoiu - SIIJ abolition debates: More recently it is fault to work on it, Venice Commission opinion exist

The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, stated on Thursday that there are at least three opinions of the Venice Commission on the draft abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ), and the request made by Save Romania Union (USR) MP Stelian Ion for the postponement of the debates until receiving a point of view from the European forum leads to the blocking of the adoption of the normative act.

In an online speech at the debate in the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on the draft law on the abolition of SIIJ, Predoiu said that the request to postpone the debate comes from a deputy who, throughout 2020, summoned and criticized the Ministry of Justice because it does not issue an emergency ordinance for the abolition of the magistrates' investigation section.

"At that time, the issue of an additional opinion, of the referendum, of the majority that could adopt or reject the emergency an emergency ordinance was imperatively and insistently raised. I do not want to insist on the logical fracture between this request and the request made today," added the minister.

According to him, the actual consultation process of the Venice Commission already exists, and the Ministry of Justice took into account the opinions issued by it when drafting the bill.

He emphasized that he did not see any incompatibility in running a parallel debate in Parliament, the "supreme legislative authority", and the Venice Commission, with which he would discuss all these issues.

USR MP Stelian Ion proposed on Thursday to postpone for a month the debate on the draft law on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Justice Crimes in the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, in order wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission.

The members of the Legal Affairs Committee decided by vote that the draft will be debated on Thursday. The chairman of the committee, Laura Vicol, announced that the vote on this initiative will be given on Friday, Agerpres informs.