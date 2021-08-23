Premier Citu pays visit to Ukraine, to attend Crimean International Platform's launch summit

Prime Minister Florin Citu is paying a visit to Ukraine, in Kvyv, on Monday to attend the summit for the launch of the Crimean International Platform, in which context he will also have a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, agerpres reports.

The delegation also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu.

"During the Summit, the Romanian Prime Minister will deliver the national intervention and will participate in the ceremony of adoption of the Joint Declaration of the Crimean International Platform," a government release says.The source mentions that the Crimean International Platform is a recent initiative of Ukraine, aimed at strengthening the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and, in the last instance, to facilitate the return of Crimea to Ukraine."The event in Kvyv will be attended by heads of state and government, ministers of foreign affairs and defence, as well as high-level representatives of the European Union and other international organisations," the release adds.