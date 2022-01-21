Premier Ciuca sits down with education union representatives

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday with education union representatives, with the sides agreeing on a working mechanism for continuing dialogue and sorting out the issues in this sector, the government said in a statement.

"Dialogue is the way to finding balanced measures. In cooperating with you, we start from the joint desire to support the teachers' prestige, to motivate them and see the work of each employee in the education system fairly remunerated for us to have well-prepared and educated people in the future," the Prime Minister said.

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu will coordinate consultations at government level, with the participation of the Labor and Finance Ministries, and the focus will be on identifying solutions to the problems raised by the unions, as well as setting implementation deadlines, the cited source said, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In the short term, solutions are being considered for the amendment of Framework Law No. 153/2017, the staggered payment of compensations, clarifications regarding the disbursement of bonuses and the supplementation of non-teaching and auxiliary teaching staff, in relation to the correctly identified needs of the national education system. The deadline for the completion of negotiations and the Romanian government's committing to an agreement with the representatives of the federations of the major education unions is February 4, 2022," the Executive states.