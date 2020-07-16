Premier Orban: Economic and Social Council's opinion on quarantine law not necessary

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that the opinion of the Economic and Social Council (CES) on the quarantine and isolation law is not necessary and that there is no reason for Parliament vote on this piece of legislation to be postponed.

"The law will be declared unconstitutional if someone challenges it in the Constitutional Court. We adopted the bill following the Constitutional Court ruling that left the Romanian authorities empty-handed in the face of an extremely dangerous epidemic. The adoption process was very fast, basically on the Monday after the Court's ruling and reasoning were published. The adoption of this law was absolutely necessary. We couldn't wait for Parliament to regulate such a law and therefore we tabled a bill of our own. The CES opinion is advisory, someone else could also request it. The CES opinion is not necessary, Parliament has the constitutional power to legislate. This is actually a version of the government-adopted bill that was heavily amended in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and as such I see absolutely no reason why the vote on the law should be postponed," Orban said after a meeting of the PNL leadership held at the party's headquarters.