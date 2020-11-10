President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered government

President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace today that after the parliamentary election he expects a Liberal government to emerge and a parliamentary majority formed around the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"I honestly don't think the National Liberal Party will lose the election. I think it will win and that together with other democratic parties it will generate a majority in Parliament to keep the PSD off the political decision," the head of the state said.

Asked if, after the December 6 general election, he sees a PNL government taking over, Iohannis replied: "I expect a government to be formed around the PNL, a new majority that will allow the efficient management of the crisis and the post-crisis reconstruction."

The President voiced his opinion that in Parliament, the PSD is "pulling the handbrake" on all the measures proposed by the government, "which are just and timely".

"We are going through a pandemic and the government has been appointed to manage the public affairs and it has to manage them, no matter how popular or unpopular you become through the measures that are good and must be taken, because the priority are not the polls, but the Romanians and their health," the President said.