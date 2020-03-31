President Iohannis asks gov't to take care of most vulnerable categories, in particular

President Klaus Iohannis asked the members of the Government on Tuesday, at the meeting held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, to take care of the most vulnerable categories of Romanians, showing that more in-depth measures in these cases will be taken in the coming days.

"At the end of the meeting - and this is I would like to point out - we have discussed at length the social protection measures that are required during this period, the furlough payments that have to come on time, the unemployment payments that must be made on time, other necessary measures in homes for the elderly, in different situations and I have asked that we take care of the most vulnerable categories, in whose cases we will take in-depth measures in the coming days," said the head of state.

He reiterated the call regarding compliance with the rules of hygiene and social distancing.

"Dear Romanians, respect the measures imposed by the authorities. I assure you that together we will go through this difficult period," said Iohannis.

The head of the state had a meeting on Tuesday aimed at assessing and presenting the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, alongside Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Alexandria and the head of the Emergency Department, the Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry, Raed Arafat.