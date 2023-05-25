President Iohannis assures teachers, parents, students that things will improve in education system

President Klaus Iohannis told teachers, parents and students, on Thursday, that things will improve in the education system, reiterating that the teachers' requests for salary increases are well-founded, but that this problem cannot be solved instantly

"I have expressed my opinion on this matter before - to the surprise of some - and I stand by my opinion: the teachers' demands are well-founded. It is perhaps even a little difficult to understand and convey why teachers are a category that earns very little and at the same time offers the community everything. A teacher offers everything: both the person, the knowledge, and the dedication for the education of the young generation. But, at the same time, we must see that things cannot be straightened or corrected from today to tomorrow. That is why I think we also need to see what can be done quickly and the Government has promised some issues that can be solved quickly, but we also need to see what cannot be done quickly. There is the political will to do these things and then the negotiations must be carried out in such a way so as to arrive at a common conclusion and agenda. So that we know exactly when and what can be done. Naturally, trade unions always ask for a lot and if they can, they will ask for a lot of money. Although it is easy to understand, this is a problem that cannot be solved instantly, but my belief is that these issues will be solved in the not-so-distant future, I don't want to say that in half a year or in a year," said the head of state.

He also had a message for teachers, parents and students.

"Have faith, things will improve - both the general context, and the way the educational system will work. And I am convinced that the wage of the teaching staff will also be improved, because we have to take this step in Romania," said President Iohannis.

On the other hand, the head of state declared himself surprised that none of those who organized the strike noticed or emphasized that during this period Parliament approved the new education laws.

"I would have expected these things to be mentioned at least marginally. It is the first time in a long time that the education laws are properly approved in Parliament, in the ordinary procedure. There are a lot of novelties in this legislation. It still has some way to go before it can be promulgated, but I am very pleased that we have reached this stage in an absolutely normal procedure. Parliament understood the importance of these laws. I would have very much liked those who have been talking a lot lately about what we should do to see that we have made progress and will continue to do so," Iohannis added.AGERPRES