President Iohannis decorates Romanian medal winners of Tokyo Olympic Games

President Klaus Iohannis decorated the nine Romanian athletes who have won medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games, during a ceremony that took place, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace.

Ana-Maria Popescu, who won silver in women's epee, received the National Order of Faithful Service, in the rank of Knight, Nicoleta Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis, who won gold in women's double sculls, were decorated with the Order of Sports Merit, First Class, while Marius Vasile Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa (silver in men's coxless pair) and Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari (silver medal in men's coxless four) were awarded the Order of Sports Merit, Second Class.

The President congratulated the nine athletes for the results obtained, mentioning that the huge expectations and hopes of Romanians rest on their shoulders, Agerpres informs.

"I congratulate you for the special sports results and I will use this occasion to send my appreciation to the entire national team that took part in the Olympic Games. I want to thank, at the same time, the people who contributed to the success of each of you, often less visibly so, and I am referring here to your coaches and staff, but also to the families and friends that offer you love, understanding and unconditional support," said Klaus Iohannis in his speech.

The victories in Tokyo are all the more remarkable as they were obtained during a pandemic, said President Iohannis.

"Beyond all these stops imposed by the epidemiological situation, you have managed to break down the barriers of competition. And the results can be seen in these medals that you wear around your neck today. In the conditions mentioned, your victory is all the more remarkable. Through the determination with which you followed and fulfilled your objectives, you exceeded the borders of endurance and set new milestones of Romanian sports performance."

In what regards Romanian sport, Iohannis stated that this must become a priority once more, representing an important pillar for a healthy society.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Florin Citu, the chair of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, the chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation, Elisabeta Lipa, and the chair of the Romanian Fencing Federation, Marius Florea.

With four medals, 1 gold and 3 silver, Romania took 46th place in the medal standings at the Tokyo Olympic Games.