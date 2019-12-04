 
     
President Iohannis, discussion with US counterpart Trump at Buckingham Palace reception

Klaus Iohannis

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis had a discussion with US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday at Queen Elizabeth II's reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the NATO meeting.

The Romanian president attended the reception together with his wife, Carmen Iohannis.

Queen Elizabeth II took an official photo with the heads of state and government participating in the reception, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Prince Charles.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Klaus Iohannis is attending the NATO Summit in London.

