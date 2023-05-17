President Iohannis has bilateral meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, on sidelines of Summit in Iceland.

President Klaus Iohannis had a bilateral meeting with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on the sidelines of his participation in the summit of heads of state and government of the Council of Europe member states, told Agerpres.

"The valuable discussion with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about further expanding Romania - Armenia relations and substantial exchange of views on the security situation in the Black Sea and Southern Caucasus. I expressed Romania's support for stronger EU - Armenia relations and reiterated Romania's commitment to EU Mission in Armenia," Iohannis conveyed in a post on his Twitter page.

On the sideline of the meeting in Iceland, Iohannis also met with counterparts from the Czech Republic - Petr Pavel, Austria - Alexander Van der Bellen and Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar.

President Klaus Iohannis participated in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the summit of heads of state and government of the Council of Europe member states.