President Iohannis: Matter of nuclear agreement with Iran to be discussed with Gov't and European partners

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Saturday that the situation of the nuclear agreement with Iran will be discussed with the Gov't and the European leaders, for a consolidated standpoint.

"This matter will be discussed at the Council due to take place in Bulgaria next week, so that we have a clearer opinion of the European leaders, but things are not at all easy and I do not want now, in Blaj, in a chance conversation, to clear the matter of Iran. We will discuss these issues with the European partners as well, we will discuss these matters - if the Gov't comes to its senses - with the Gov't, it would be desirable, so as to have a consolidated standpoint," the President told a press conference in Blaj.The President of the United States, Donald Trump announced on 8 May the withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran and the reintroduction of sanctions on the Teheran regime. President Trump criticised the agreement concluded in 2015 by the international powers - the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany - with Iran, affirming that the suspension of sanctions in exchange for Iran dropping the nuclear programme was wrongly negotiated from the beginning and allowed Teheran to pursue its weapon programme with missiles capable of transporting nuclear warheads. Moreover, the US President underscored that the agreement did not prevent Iran from further financing terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East.The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk stated that the European Union will have "a unified reaction" to US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the nuclear agreement with Iran and to reintroduce sanctions against the Teheran regime. Tusk affirmed that the 28 member states of the EU will discuss the matter in Sofia, Wednesday through Thursday.