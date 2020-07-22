President Iohannis: No law can stop virus, we all need to play our part here

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Wednesday that "no law can stop a virus" and that "we all need to play our part" to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of state referred, in a statement made at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, to the fact that on Tuesday the Law on quarantine and isolation came into force. At the same time, he spoke about the fact that on Wednesday, in Romania, over 1,000 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus were registered for the first time.

"The bad news today is that we are on the first day we have over 1,000 people detected with the new coronavirus. It is very sad, but sadness does not solve the problem. We can solve the problem together, by respecting the distance, respecting the hygiene measures, wearing a mask. It is up to each of us and to all of us together to curb the spread of this epidemic. Now the Government has at its disposal the new instrument, the new law that regulates isolation, quarantine, but no law can stop a virus. We all need to play our part here," Iohannis said.

Another 1,030 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been recorded since the last report sent by the Strategic Communication Group, the total case load reaching 40,163 on Wednesday.