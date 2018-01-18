President Iohannis notifies CCR about law allowing MPs to operate as individual traders

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday filed a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) related to the Law on modification of Law no. 161/2003 on measures ensuring transparency in exercising public dignities, public office and in business, preventing and sanctioning corruption.

The Law was provided for promulgation on December 30 being about the modification of Law no. 161/2003, in the sense of removing such incompatibility between offices as deputy, senator, members of the Government, prefect, subprefect, mayor, deputy mayor, general mayor and deputy mayor of the Bucharest municipality, president and deputy president of county councils with the capacity of an individual trader.

"For the manner of its adoption and also for the normative content of this Law on modification of Law no. 161/2003 on measures ensuring transparency in exercising public dignities, public offices and in business, preventing and sanctioning of corruption this law is unconstitutional, as it violates the provisions of article 1 paragraph (3), article 11 paragraph (1), article 65 paragraph (2) j), article 75 paragraph (1) corroborated with article 105 paragraph (2) and article 148 paragraph (4) of the Constitution," showed the head of the state in his notification to the CCR.

Agerpres.