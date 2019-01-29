President Iohannis on Brexit: We will seek to keep potential negative effects on European citizens to a minimum

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that during its term at the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Romania will make efforts to facilitate the adoption of the measures proposed by the European Commission regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

"With regard to Brexit, the already endorsed agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU27 is the best tool to limit the negative consequences of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, for ensuring legal certainty for the business environment and for guaranteeing the rights of the citizens. Following the first rejection of this agreement in the British Parliament, in our capacity as the Presidency of the Council of the EU, we will take the necessary action - in every possible scenario - in coordination with the European institutions and the other member states. Thus, we will put in efforts to facilitate the adoption of the measures proposed by the European Commission, to make sure that the Union is properly prepared for the withdrawal of the UK, in any scenario. Protecting the rights of European citizens in the United Kingdom is the priority we have been pursuing in negotiations with London and we will further pursue this so that we reduce as much as possible the potential negative effects on the lives of European citizens, including, of course, Romanian citizens," Iohannis said at his annual meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest.

He specified that as the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Romania will make every effort to advance negotiations on migration.

"The safety of the citizens is a crucial element and, as the rotating Presidency, we will continue to work consistently towards strengthening the Union's external borders and towards a rapid implementation of security instruments," Klaus Iohannis said.

The President also emphasized that the exercise of the Presidency of the Council of the UE is also an opportunity for Romania to contribute to shaping the future of the European project, in order to promote a more cohesive and stronger Europe.

"The May 9 Sibiu Summit will be a key moment. In Sibiu we want to put forth a clear vision of the European Union's priority lines of action, so as to make a significant contribution to defining the Strategic Agenda 2020 - 2024. We are also set to adopt a Political Declaration to reaffirm the member states' solidarity and commitment to building an internally and globally stronger Union. It is essential that the priority agenda that will be discussed in Sibiu meets the citizens' agenda, their legitimate expectations to benefit from concrete results," Iohannis said.

According to the President, the reinforcement of the European project must be based on a unitary, inclusive and open approach for all EU Member States, while avoiding divisions.