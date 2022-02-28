 
     
President Iohannis, on phone with Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen on situation in Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, on Monday about the worrying security situation in Ukraine and the European coordination for helping this country and supporting the refugees.

"I have just spoken on the phone with Austrian President Van der Bellen about the extremely worrying situation of security in Ukraine and the European coordination on helping Ukraine and supporting refugees," Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter, Agerpres.ro informs.

