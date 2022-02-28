President Iohannis, on phone with Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen on situation in Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, on Monday about the worrying security situation in Ukraine and the European coordination for helping this country and supporting the refugees.

