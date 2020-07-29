President Iohannis: Pensions to go up; 40% increase is simply not possible

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that pensions will increase, but it is "simply impossible" to increase them by 40%.

"It is obvious that a 40% increase in pensions is simply not possible, there is not money. On the other hand, it is reasonable to think of an increase in pensions. We cannot leave the most vulnerable category, pensioners, to pay in full the costs of the recession, of the economic contraction. But here, too, the just measure is important," Iohannis declared at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He said the Government would decide how much the pensions would be increased."Pensions will increase. How much will this increase be, the Government will calculate and will come up with the necessary measures," the head of state said.