 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Pensions to go up; 40% increase is simply not possible

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that pensions will increase, but it is "simply impossible" to increase them by 40%.

"It is obvious that a 40% increase in pensions is simply not possible, there is not money. On the other hand, it is reasonable to think of an increase in pensions. We cannot leave the most vulnerable category, pensioners, to pay in full the costs of the recession, of the economic contraction. But here, too, the just measure is important," Iohannis declared at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said the Government would decide how much the pensions would be increased.

"Pensions will increase. How much will this increase be, the Government will calculate and will come up with the necessary measures," the head of state said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.