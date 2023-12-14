President Iohannis, Polish PM reiterate strong support for EU accession negotiations of Ukraine, Moldova

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a meeting with the prime minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, on which occasion the two high-ranking officials voiced their strong support for the idea of the EU starting accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres.

The meeting between the Romanian president and the Polish PM took place on the sidelines of the European Council, which ends on Friday.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis and Tusk agreed on the importance of further deepening the very good and substantial Strategic Partnership already existing between Romania and Poland, while they reviewed the priorities on the bilateral agenda and the major projects within this Strategic Partnership, in the context in which 2024 will be the first year to mark, on March 3, the Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day.

The two officials also agreed to strengthen efforts to develop economic relations, Poland being Romania's 5th commercial partner, at this point, with a total of over 5.2 billion euros in trade in the first half of the current year.

They also welcomed the excellent cooperation existing between the two countries at the NATO level and analyzed the priorities on the Allied agenda, with an emphasis on the assurance measures designed for the Eastern Flank of the Alliance, as they agreed to an increased coordination, including in the preparation of the Allied Summit in Washington next year.

Also, they discussed deepening cooperation and coordination between Romania and Poland at the level of the European Union, considering the two countries' common objectives of strengthening the Union, promoting unity, resilience and cohesion, to the best interest of the citizens of the two states. Also, president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Donald Tusk had an exchange of views on topical issues on the agenda of the current European Council, such as EU enlargement, support for Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and the negotiation of the new Multiannual Financial Framework, as they agreed to a close coordination between the two countries.

President Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Donald Tusk also discussed the continuation of the very good cooperation between Romania and Poland, as Strategic Partners and the largest states in Central and Eastern Europe, at the regional level, including within the relevant regional formats, such as Bucharest 9 and the Three Seas Initiative.