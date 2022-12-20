President Iohannis: Portuguese troops now in Caracal bring an important contribution to Romania's defence

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that the presence of the Portuguese troops from the Southeast Multinational Brigade located in Caracal, together with the soldiers from the Republic of North Macedonia and the other allies, will bring an important contribution to strengthening the defence and security of Romania, told Agerpres.

"The Portuguese troops from the South-East Multinational Brigade, located here in Caracal, together with the troops from the Republic of North Macedonia and the other allies, will bring an important contribution to the consolidation of NATO's deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank and to the strengthening of the defence and the security of Romania and our citizens," said the head of state, at the 1st Training Battalion "Olt" in Caracal, which he is visiting together with his counterpart from Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Iohannis stated that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia showed, once again, the ability of NATO and its allies to act firmly, solidarily and coherently both in support of the Ukrainian people, to reduce the severe effects of the war, as well as to strengthen and reassure Allies on the Eastern Flank.

The head of state thanked his Portuguese counterpart for the presence of the troops from this country in Romania.

"We are grateful that Portugal, an allied state on the Southern Flank, reconfirms allied unity and the belief that our common defence must be strengthened in all dimensions and directions. Thank you, Mr. President, for the presence of the Portuguese troops and for the excellent cooperation for the modernization of the Romanian Air Force," said Iohannis.

He conveyed to the allied military that their presence and activity represent an important component in the efforts to strengthen defence in Europe and in Romania.

"The Romanian people thank you for your effort," said Iohannis.

He said that allied militaries have the opportunity to prepare together and participate in military exercises in a multinational and dynamic framework, which will allow increasing the interoperability of NATO forces.

In the end, the Romanian head of state wished the troops Happy Holidays.

"I am certain that you will find here, in Romania, part of the warmth families give us, together with the Romanian military," Iohannis said.