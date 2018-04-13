President Iohannis promulgated law on physical education and sports

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed a decree promulgating a law for the approval of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 38/2017 amending and supplementing Law on Physical Education and Sports 69/2000, according to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.

The Law on the approval of OUG 38/2017 mentions ways in which professional athletes can carry out their sporting activities and the conditions under which local public administrations can finance their sporting activities.On May 18, 2017, the Government approved an amendment to the Law on Physical Education and Sports under an emergency ordinance so that local administrations could finance sports activities under contracts concluded with athletes capped at 5 percent of the budget of the territorial administrative units, according to then Minister of Youth and Sports Marius Dunca."There are sporting organisations or sports clubs, either state- or privately-owned that are on the verge of bankruptcy, and that is why we have asked to come up with a change under an emergency ordinance. First, the emergency ordinance will regulate the financing of sports activities. The income under sporting activity contracts falls within the category of income derived from independent activities provided by the Fiscal Code," Dunca told a news conference.He explained that this piece of legislation establishes the legal framework necessary for the local public administration to grant public money necessary for the financing of sports programmes of the state- and privately-owned sports clubs.

