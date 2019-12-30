President Iohannis promulgates law enabling Gov't to issue ordinances

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree for the promulgation of the Law enabling the Government to issue ordinances, the Presidential Administration informed.

The Deputies' Chamber, a decision-making body in this case, adopted the bill on 18 December, by 288 votes "in favour" and 16 abstentions.

The draft law establishes the following regulatory areas for which the Government is enabled to issue ordinances during the parliamentary vacation: public finance, economy, energy and business environment, public works, development and administration, internal affairs, transport, infrastructure and communications, healthcare, culture, European funds, as well as the extension or modification of terms stipulated in normative acts with power of law.

Compared to the initial bill, it was removed the possibility for the Government to issue ordinances regarding the amendment and supplementation of OUG No.64/2007 on public debt, the Law of energy and natural gas No.123/2012 and the Competition Law No.21/1996.