President Iohannis receives gifts worth almost 7,600 euros last year

A Masai shield, a desk and table clock, a traditional coffee serving set, a painting in wine are among the goods received by president Klaus Iohannis, last year, free of charge, on the occasion of protocol actions.

The gifts received in 2023 by the head of state have a total value of approximately 7,600 euros (37,787.20 RON), according to the list of goods received free of charge on the occasion of some protocol actions and submitted to the Evaluation Commission within the Presidential Administration.

Two paintings in acrylic by Alina Ciuciu represent the most expensive gift received by President Iohannis last year. The two works are valued at 1,500 euros (7,458 RON).

The 44 objects received by president Klaus Iohannis in 2023 on the occasion of protocol actions remained in the patrimony of the Presidential Administration.

AGERPRES