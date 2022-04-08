President Iohannis: 'Roma have given Romania a heritage, valuable traditions, numerous personalities'

The Roma have given our country a valuable heritage and traditions, many personalities in the field of culture, arts and science, who have contributed to asserting their own identity, but also to the "beneficial diversity" of communities and humanity as a whole, President Klaus Iohannis said in his message on the International Roma Day, relayed through presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor.

He also underscored, on Friday, when he attended an event organized by the Romano-Kher National Roma Cultural Centre, in marking the International Roma Day, the need to take steps to guide the young to find "worthy models to follow" among these personalities, and to bring further the traditions and customs of the forerunners "with respect and pride", Agerpres.ro informs.

"The civic, social and economic emancipation of the Roma in our country is a common goal of great importance. I welcome and support the efforts of the Roma community in Romania to make known their past and customs, to make their voice heard and their contribution to the development of our society valued. While they remained anonymous in the official history, for a long time, the Roma gave their lives for the fulfillment of our great ideals, in the meantime being victims of violence, hatred and racism," the message of the head of state also states.