President Iohannis: So far, government is moving very well

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, before the European Council meeting, that so far the Bucharest government is moving very well.

One 'good and natural' thing, he said, is that there are discussions in the coalition.

"On the other hand, it is very clear that discussion within the coalition will continue, but this is not a bad thing. I think it is a good and natural thing, it would seem stranger for a social democratic party and a liberal party not to discuss these things. They need to be discussed, they need to be clarified, and so far my impression is that reasonable conclusions have been reached and the government is moving very well so far," said President Iohannis.

"We have to reduce the deficit, we have to make structural reforms, we have to start making the reforms that are established by NRRP [National recovery and Resilience Plan]. Note! They are not proposed, they are established. We, Romania, have committed ourselves to carrying out these reforms and we will do it," said President Iohannis.