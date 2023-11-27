President Iohannis submits to JusMin requests for criminal prosecution of former HealthMins Voiculescu, Mihaila

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday submitted to the minister of justice, Alina Gorghiu, the requests for the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former ministers of health Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila, informs the Presidential Administration in a press release.

According to the same source, the head of state submitted to the minister of justice the requests for the launch of criminal proceedings against Vlad Voiculescu, a former minister of health between December 23, 2020 and April 14, 2021, in the Criminal File no. 243/P/2021 of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) - the Anti-corruption Section, in which he is accused of committing two counts of abuse of office.

Also, president Klaus Iohannis sent the request for the initiation of criminal proceedings against Ioana Mihaila, a former minister of health between April 21, 2021 and September 8, 2021, in the Criminal File no. 243/P/2021 of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - National Anti-corruption Directorate - Anti-corruption Section, in which she is too accused of committing the crime of abuse of office.

The Presidential Administration specifies that the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice has been informed about the two requests having been submitted.

On November 23, the National Anti-corruption Directorate informed that it had submitted to the prosecutor general of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice the report of a case with a view to referencing the president of Romania and the Senate for the formulation of requests for the initiation of criminal proceedings against three persons who allegedly committed crimes of abuse of office.

It is about former prime minister Florin Citu and former ministers of health Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila. The file concerns the purchase of anti-COVID vaccines.

The Senate is to discuss on Wednesday the request of the DNA regarding the start of the criminal investigation in the case of former prime minister Florin Citu, now a Liberal senator.