AGERPRES special correspondent to Brussels, Belgium, Oana Ghita reports:

The European Union wants to provide "significant" aid to Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

He added that it is about financial, material, military aid.

The support is "unanimously accepted," said Iohannis, adding that there are still things to be clarified about how the amounts can be included in the current budget.

Iohannis on Thursday attended an extraordinary European summit in Brussels.