President Iohannis: The Feast of the Holy Resurrection brings us together in a communion of forgiveness and rebirth

On Saturday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of the Easter Day celebrated by Roman Catholic, Reformed, Unitarian and Evangelical Christians.

"On the occasion of the Feast of the Holy Resurrection, I send to the Roman Catholic, Reformed, Unitarian and Evangelical believers in Romania my warmest wishes for peace, health and joy. The Feast of the Resurrection brings us together in a communion of forgiveness and rebirth. In the midst of all challenges and trials we go through, Easter gives us the opportunity to be together with our loved ones and reminds us that we are always accompanied by divine love and power. In this spirit of solidarity and compassion, let us direct our thoughts and prayers to those who are suffering, offering them the light of hope and the comfort of faith.

We must not forget for a moment that our greatest strength lies in our extraordinary ability to care for each other and to be with those in need. I wish you all a blessed Easter, in peace and harmony!" says the head of state in the message, according to the Presidential Administration.

Roman Catholic and Protestant believers celebrate Easter on Sunday.