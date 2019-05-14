President Klaus Iohannis will declare the year 2019 as the "Year of commemorating the victims of communism," within a public ceremony will will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in the context of commemorating 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, a Presidential Administration release informs, according to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, this event will mark the debut of a series of activities included in President Klaus Iohannis's programme, which will be carried out throughout this year.

"At 30 years after the bloody Revolution of 1989, President Klaus Iohannis believes that it's a priority to correctly assume the traumatic past, to condemn the abuses and crimes of the communism, as well as to strengthen democracy. Thus, in the year that marks three decades since the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Iron Curtain in Europe, President Klaus Iohannis underscores the importance of the sacrifice to defend the democratic values and the human rights, and honors the memory of those who fought for freedom against the dictatorial regime, with an important component on the Revolution of December 1989," the Presidential Administration release shows.

The solemn ceremony called "30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989. 2019 -The year of paying homage to the victims of communism" will be attended by former political prisoners, anti-communist dissidents, revolutionaries, descendants of the families of martyr heroes of December 1989, representatives of central public authorities, representatives of civil society, as well as journalists.

"President Klaus Iohannis believes that such a programme commemorating those who sacrificed themselves in the name of the values which govern today's society, can held build the memory of a strong society, based on equality and fairness, but also helps educating youngsters in the spirit of declaring a culture of liberty, the fundamental values of democracy, the rule of law and pluralism," the quoted source mentioned