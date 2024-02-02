President Iohannis to deliver speech at "This is Europe" plenary debate of European Parliament on February 7

President Klaus Iohannis will address, next Wednesday, the plenary session of the European Parliament, gathered in session in Strasbourg, during the "This is Europe" debate, the Presidential Administration announced.

As a result of the invitation received from thepPresident of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the Romanian president will address the EP plenary on Wednesday, starting at 12:00 (Romanian time).

According to the source, on the occasion of his trip to Strasbourg, president Iohannis will also have consultations with the president of the European Parliament on current topics on the EU agenda and on the priorities for 2024.

The Romanian president will present, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, his vision on the solutions to the main challenges that the EU is currently facing and will emphasize the common actions that must be taken to defend and promote the interests of European citizens, as well as their well-being and security, the source adds.

In October 2018, the president of Romania took the EP floor during the plenary debate regarding the future of Europe.