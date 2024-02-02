Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

President Iohannis to deliver speech at "This is Europe" plenary debate of European Parliament on February 7

iohannis bruxelles

President Iohannis to deliver speech at "This is Europe" plenary debate of European Parliament on February 7

President Klaus Iohannis will address, next Wednesday, the plenary session of the European Parliament, gathered in session in Strasbourg, during the "This is Europe" debate, the Presidential Administration announced.

As a result of the invitation received from thepPresident of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the Romanian president will address the EP plenary on Wednesday, starting at 12:00 (Romanian time).

According to the source, on the occasion of his trip to Strasbourg, president Iohannis will also have consultations with the president of the European Parliament on current topics on the EU agenda and on the priorities for 2024.

The Romanian president will present, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, his vision on the solutions to the main challenges that the EU is currently facing and will emphasize the common actions that must be taken to defend and promote the interests of European citizens, as well as their well-being and security, the source adds.

In October 2018, the president of Romania took the EP floor during the plenary debate regarding the future of Europe.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.