President Iohannis to discuss NATO posture on Eastern flank, Battle Group with US Vice President Harris

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that he will discuss with the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, on the NATO posture on the Eastern flank, the allied Battle Group to be hosted by Romania and the US soldiers who came to Romania.

Before participating in the informal meeting of the European Council, which takes place in Versailles, the head of state said: "All these will be found on the agenda tomorrow. The NATO posture on the Eastern flank, the US soldiers who came to Romania, the Battle Group and more topics will be found on the agenda for tomorrow's meeting. But I will tell you more about all these topics tomorrow, after the meeting," he said, Agerpres.ro informs.

President Klaus Iohannis is set to receive US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Cotroceni Palace on Friday. The two high officials will have a one-to-one meeting and also other official meetings and in the end they will make a joint press statements.