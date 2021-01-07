President Iohannis to meet PM Citu and other ministers

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday is set to meet, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with Prime Minister Florin Citu and several other representatives of the Government, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, participating in the discussions will be Prime Minister Florin Citu, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Catalin Drula, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, Minister of Investment and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Ciprian Teleman.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting will take place at 3.00 pm.