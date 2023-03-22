President Iohannis to participate in European Council meeting, Euro Summit Thursday to Friday

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the Spring European Council meeting and in the Euro Summit in an enlarged format, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed.

The European Council meeting will start with a working lunch with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during which the situation in Ukraine, in particular food security and the reconstruction process, climate change and efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals will be discussed, told Agerpres.

During the working sessions, European leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine, with a focus on continued support at all levels, including in the military field in the context of the recent decision to facilitate the supply of ammunition.

Discussions will also focus on measures to ensure the EU's long-term competitiveness and to strengthen the Single Market after 30 years of existence. Also on the agenda of the meeting is the energy situation, with a focus on preparing for the upcoming cold season and advancing the proposal to reform the electricity market.

The European Commission is also expected to report on progress in the implementation of the February European Council conclusions on migration. The Presidential Administration shows that a concrete contribution in this respect is also the pilot project recently agreed by Romania with the European Commission to build on good practices at the border with Serbia.

The European leaders will also review the latest developments in the area of external relations, including topics such as support for Turkey and Syria in the context of the earthquakes that have affected both countries, the situation in Belarus, recent developments in the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and the agreement of the "Windsor Agreement" between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The enlarged Euro Summit will discuss the economic situation in the EU and policy coordination to increase the resilience of European economies. Leaders will also address the advancement of the Capital Markets Union and the completion of the Banking Union.