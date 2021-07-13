President Iohannis: We must admit EU's voice is a small one at a global level

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that the European project is a successful one, with the Union being "strong" economically, but the EU's "voice" is a "small" one at a global level, which for him, as head of state, is "totally unsatisfactory."

The head of state said at the official launch of the national debate on the future of Europe, held at the Cotroceni Palace, that the member states must realize that they need to work together more and have common approaches if they want the EU to have a voice similar to its economic power.

"We must not give up our national foreign policy very quickly, but we must become aware, at the same time, that if the EU wants to have a voice at a global level similar to its economic importance and its economy, then we must work much harder and have common approaches, which could be defined as a common foreign and security policy," Iohannis said.

He added that, for the time being, there are no signs that the EU states would like to give up a foreign and national security policy, and these issues are of "vital" importance for Romania as well.

"Foreign policy is a national attribute, it is the most important stone in the crown of sovereignty. So far there are no signs that the EU states would like to give up a foreign policy and national security. Both for Romania and for me these issues are important and, for this reason, we have cultivated and are cultivating relations that are beneficial for Romania and ensure our national security, such as the Strategic Partnership with the US, such as several strategic partnerships we have with different states with which we have very close policies. In economic terms, if we talk about economic security, EU membership is clearly what comes in support of the Romanian economy and not just the economy in abstract terms, but it is an issue that is felt in the pocket of every Romanian," underscored Iohannis.

In his opinion, the Transatlantic relationship is "the backbone of civilization, of the democratic culture in which we live, based on values, mutual respect, collaboration."

"These things cannot be replaced by anything and the Transatlantic relationship for us is vital, in the true sense of the word. This applies to us, to Romania, but it is equally valid for the EU. In this sense, I expressly welcomed the new approach that is meant to revive the Transatlantic relationship, which has a security aspect through NATO, and has a deep economic aspect as well, through the economic relationship between the US and the EU," explained Klaus Iohannis.

He added that the European Union is a successful project, but it doesn't count in the equation of external crises.

"We are in the EU because we believe in this project, it is a successful project, I would say that the EU is a very successful project and we often forget to talk about these things and leave the space open to the populists and Eurosceptics who are very loud, but they achieve nothing. For we don't see a populist or a Eurosceptic building the economy or making economic relationships work better. But we do see, if we look around, that the EU is a success in the economic field, in the field of cooperation, and I hope that very soon it will be a success in crisis management too - the Single Market is a very good example in this respect but, unfortunately, if we look at the voice that the EU has globally, we must admit that it's a small one. Let's just look at the crises that are on our doorstep, like Syria, for example. Syria has been at war for 10 years, but the EU didn't matter in that equation. It's painful, but we have to say these things. Northern Africa, with all its crises, not to mention the crises that are farther from us," said President Iohannis.

The head of state called for better coordination between EU states.

"If we do not coordinate better and if we are not more determined in complicated situations then we will still have a strong economy but a rather fragile Union when it comes to its voice, which for me, as president, is completely unsatisfactory. As I want Romania to count globally, to have a strong voice, a solid economy, to be a provider of security in the region, I also want the EU to have a powerful voice globally, to become a powerful and respected actor, to be able to solve conflicts and send the values that lay at the grounds of our Union," concluded the head of state, agerpres informs.