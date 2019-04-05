President Klaus Iohannis voices appreciation for EIB activity in Romania, upon welcoming President Hoyer

President Klaus Iohannis expressed his appreciation on Friday for the work carried out by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in our country on welcoming a delegation of this body, led by President Werner Hoyer, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, a statement of the Presidential Administration sent to Agerpres informs.

Discussion topics were related to the files relevant to the work of the European Investment Bank managed by the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the EU and the priorities of the EIB's activity.

As for Romania's presidency of the Council of the EU, the head of state said that the Sibiu Summit, to be held on 9 May, will be an excellent opportunity for European leaders to define the strategic priorities of the Union for the next five years. In this context, President Iohannis pronounced the emphasis on strategic planning and the identification of solutions connected to economic realities.

In his turn, Werner Hoyer voiced appreciation for the way Romania has handled files related to the EIB's work, some of them being successfully completed and others being in an advanced stage of negotiations, the quoted source specifies.

During the discussions, the results of the economic cooperation between Romania and the EIB were assessed and the future orientations of the EIB Group's activities were mentioned, especially with regard to sustainable economic and social development.

In this context, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized the need to attract the private sector in the fight process against climate change. At the same time, Iohannis stressed the importance of EIB support to various sectors of activity, expressing his interest in backing the private sector in the field of education.

The Brexit process was also discussed during the meeting, the EIB's President pointing out that Britain's withdrawal from the EU will have a strong impact on the European Investment Bank's activity.