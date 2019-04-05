 
     
PSD's Dragnea: 'Gv't respects rule of law, Timmermans should campaign in Netherlands, not here'

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Liviu Dragnea

Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said the Bucharest Government respects the rule of law and stated that "it would be good" for the First Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans to deal with the electoral campaign in the Netherlands and not in Romania.

"The Government respects the rule of law, I see it is scolded for what it does not do. It would be good for Mr Timmermans to deal with the share of the party he represents in the Netherlands or the party he is a member of in the Netherlands. I think it would be more interesting for him to campaign for election in the Netherlands and not here though," Liviu Dragnea said on Friday when asked about the fact that Frans Timmermans warned with the exclusion of PSD from the ESP if the Government and PSD do not respect the rule of law.

The PSD leader made the statement at the end of his visit to Calarasi County to an irrigation system.

AGERPRES .

