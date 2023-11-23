President Klaus to be welcomed by Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall

President Klaus Iohannis will be officially welcomed on Thursday by his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, in the context of the visit the Romanian head of state is paying to Senegal.

According to the programme, Klaus Iohannis will be welcomed at 13.00 at the Presidential Palace, where there will be tete-a-tete and official talks, followed by a ceremony to sign bilateral documents.

At the end, the two Presidents will hold joint press statements.

Also on Thursday, the Romanian head of state will participate together with his Senegalese counterpart in the inauguration of the United Nations House in Senegal.

In the evening, Klaus Iohannis will attend the opening of the exhibition "Traditional African Masks - Traditional Romanian Masks," organised in cooperation with the Romanian Peasant Museum and will meet with former students from Senegal who studied in Romania.