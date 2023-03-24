President of Bodybuilding Federation, Gabriel Toncean, received by President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski

The President of the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (FRCF) and the Balkan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Gabriel Toncean, was received, on Friday, by the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, in the perspective of organizing the Balkan Championships in April, in Skopje.

"Today [Friday], I had the honor to meet with the president of the state of North Macedonia, his excellency Mr. Stevo Pendarovski. I was happy to learn that he is a great lover of sports and a very good connoisseur of the phenomenon of bodybuilding and fitness. We discussed the challenges faced by performance athletes and the future of these sports branches. My visit to this country comes in the perspective of organizing the Balkan Championship, which will take place in April in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia," the president of the Balkan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Gabriel Toncean told AGERPRES.

He said that during this visit he also had meetings with the vice-president of the Balkan Federation, who is also the president of the Macedonian Federation, Boban Gjoroski, with the president of the Olympic Committee of North Macedonia, Sasho Popovski, and with the director of the Sports and Youth Agency, Naumche Mojsovski.

"During the discussions, emphasis was placed on the need for a sustained and coordinated effort to introduce fitness and bodybuilding as Olympic disciplines," Toncean said.

As the president of the Balkan Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, Gabriel Toncean also showed that he is making a working visit to the member countries of the Balkan Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, including North Macedonia and Serbia.