President of European Council Charles Michel on a visit to Romania to be welcomed by president Klaus Iohannis

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, is traveling to Romania on Monday, on which occasion he will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace by president Klaus Iohannis, the Presidential Administration informs.

The two high dignitaries will have one-on-one and official talks, told Agerpres.

At the end of them, they will have a joint press statement.

President Iohannis participated, last week, Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the spring meeting of the European Council and in the extended Euro Summit.