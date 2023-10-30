President of the Senate Ciuca meets Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar, wife of Romanian kidnapped in Gaza

The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, on Monday met with the ambassador of Israel to Romania, Reuven Azar, and with the wife of the Romanian citizen who is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, in which context he gave assurances regarding the determination of the Senate leadership to supports any effort that the relevant Romanian institutions will make together with the State of Israel for the release of Tal Haimi.

"I had a meeting at the Palace of Parliament, difficult to describe in words, with Ella Haimi, the wife of the Romanian citizen who is being held hostage by the terrorist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip. The drama that Tal Haimi's wife and his entire family are going through now is impossible to imagine, like many families in the same situation. In such moments, we from this part of the world can not only empathize with these dramas, but try to do everything we can to restore peace, to avoid the escalation of the conflict and to help those in suffering. I also assured Ella and His Excellency the Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest, of the determination of the Senate leadership to support any effort that the relevant Romanian institutions will make in relation to the state Israel, for the release of Tal. It is an extremely delicate situation, the solution of which requires a lot of attention and diplomacy - considering the international context - but also firmness. Such acts of terrorism, directed against the life and freedom of innocent civilians, must be strongly condemned," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He recalled that on October 11, the Romanian Parliament adopted the official declaration of solidarity with Israel, after the violent attacks by Hamas militants.