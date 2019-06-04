Prices of industrial production up 5.6 percent y-o-y in April 2019

Industrial production prices, overall (domestic and foreign markets) have increased by 0.6 percent in April 2019, against March 2019, while as compared with the similar period of last year the advance was 5.6 percent, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

On the large industrial groups, the most significant advance of the prices was recorded by the energy industry where the prices went up y 1.16 percent in April against March and by 13.41 percent against April 2018.As for the consumer goods industry, the industrial production prices grew by 0.93 percent as compared to March 2019 and by 3.48 percent against April 2018, and for the capital goods industry the output prices recorded an advance of 0.51 percent in April 2019 against March 2019 and 3.15 percent against the similar month of 2018. Increases of prices were recorded in the durable goods industry (plus 0.3 percent in April against March and plus 3.6 percent against last year's April) and in the intermediate goods industry (+0.06 percent against March and +3.32 percent against April 2019).