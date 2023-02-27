Prime minister analyses situation of state companies in defence and aerospace industry in meeting with unions

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with the leaders of trade unions in the defence and the aerospace industry, with the situation of the Romanian state companies in these sectors of activity being analysed on this occasion, informs a press release of the government.

"The defence and aerospace industries must be supported through investments, new technologies and motivated specialists, that will ensure the continuation of our tradition, but also provide performance and competitiveness prospects to Romanian products. In this sense, research and development activities, including the Artificial intelligence component, along with partnerships with relevant companies at the European and global level, will have to be doubled by a revised, coherent and unitary legislative framework, which will reduce bureaucracy and strengthen national production capabilities. The government strongly supports the necessary investments in the defence industry, because a strong defence system needs a matching industry," said the prime minister, as quoted in the press release.

In their turn, the trade union representatives appreciated the value of government funding in these fields, emphasizing the importance of professional management in the leadership of companies in the two sectors.

"They signaled the need to allow specialists to be able to harness their accumulated experience for as long as possible, but also to generate an attractive framework for the new generations of engineers and experts in the field of defence and aerospace industry," the release further mentions.AGERPRES