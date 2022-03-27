Prime Minister Ciuca to attend meeting of Heads of Government of NATO states in South-Eastern Europe in Sofia, on Monday

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will attend on Monday a meeting of the Heads of Government of the NATO states in South-Eastern Europe, organized in Sofia.

According to a government press release, the meeting will be hosted by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov.

"Tomorrow's meeting will provide an opportunity to deepen consultations on the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and security in South-Eastern Europe. These talks are taking place at the right time, given that they are being organized immediately after last week's NATO summit in Brussels, in which I participated alongside President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was quoted as saying.

The plenary session will address issues related to how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will affect regional security in the short, medium and long term, as well as ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation in South-Eastern Europe, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In the context of the meeting in Sofia, the head of the Executive will hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, his Montenegrin counterpart Zdravko Krivokapic, as well as with the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski," the release further mentions.