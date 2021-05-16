Prime Minister Florin Citu: Decision to wear a mask or not in offices with all people vaccinated, after June 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Saturday evening that a decision on whether or not to wear a protective mask at work, where there are only vaccinated people, would be taken from June 1, reports agerpres.

The Prime Minister also said that from June 1, the Government would amend the normative acts necessary for the safe conduct of cultural events.

Asked if all Romanians would have access to performances after June 1, Prime Minister Citu said: "For all Romanians... it depends on whether they are vaccinated or not. You have seen that every event, indoors or outdoors, has certain criteria on the number of people inside, if the people are vaccinated, if the organisers assume that the people are vaccinated, then we talk about another number of people," said the prime minister.Regarding a possible falsification of the documents attesting vaccination, Florin Citu pointed out that at TNB "it was verified very easily" and that "we can discuss solutions" as "we are in the year 2021.""I entered here today based on an ID," the prime minister said.Moreover, Citu mentioned that "Romania has taken the decision, perhaps unique in the European Union, to allow citizens coming from the green zone to enter Romania, tourists, without any documents proving whether or not they are vaccinated, only with the necessary documents to enter Romania."Prime Minister Florin Citu on Saturday night attended the pilot show with the play "Dinner with fools" by Francis Veber, at the Bucharest National Theatre.