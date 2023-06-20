Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, on working visit to Chisinau

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will pay a working visit to Chisinau on Wednesday, where he has scheduled meetings with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, with prime minister Dorin Recean and with the president of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu, the Government informs.

"The Government of Romania will remain the guarantor of the security and stability of the Republic of Moldova and will continue to support with all its strength its course of accession to the European Union," said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, in a statement sent to AGERPRES by the Government.

According to the program announced by the Government, the prime ministers of the governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will hold joint press statements around 12:30.

In the context of the visit, the Romanian prime minister will also take part in a working lunch offered by his counterpart from Chisinau.