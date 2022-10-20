Prime minister says that 11 hydrotechnical constructions are under analysis at Government to be financed through PNRR

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that 11 hydrotechnical constructions are under analysis by the Government in order to be included in the financing plan through the PNRR.

"It's not just about these hydrotechnical constructions on the Jiu river, the dam and the Rastolita hydropower plant are also included in the same framework. In total, in the package analyzed at the Government level, there are 11 such works. As such, in the REPower EU program, we discussed with the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Mr. Bolos, so that we can already have the technical discussions so that all these 11 objectives can be included in the financing plan through the PNRR and we can put them into operation as soon as possible. We are talking about objectives that are at a level of achievement of 90%, 95% and then, in this moment of energy crisis, we must solve this problem," the head of the Government said.

Asked why these objectives cannot be put into operation, he explained that the works were stopped by a court ruling.

"The problems are related to the stoppage of the works by court order. They are contained within the Natura 2000 sites. As such, the court decided that the works should be stopped," said Ciuca.

The prime minister traveled to Dolj County, where he visited the QFort, Popeci Utilaj Greu and Softronic factories. AGERPRES