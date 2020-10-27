Prime Minister to head National Committee for Emergency Situations

The Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body for this legislative project, adopted Tuesday the bill approving the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 68/2020 on emergency management and civil protection, which provides that the Prime Minister is to chair the National Committee for Emergency Situations, while the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Public Administration and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations act as Committee deputy chairpersons.

The bill's scope is to amend and complement the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 1/2014, establishing the responsibilities of the Department for Emergency Situations, which is tasked with ensuring the nationwide integrated and permanent coordination of civil protection and emergency prevention and management activities, ensuring and coordinating human, material, financial and other flows required for restoring the provisional state of normalcy, including professional first aid and emergency medical care within emergency units and departments, the structures of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service and public ambulance services, until hospitalization or discharge from emergency units/departments.

The bill also amends and supplements the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 21/2004, changing the name of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations into that of National Committee for Emergency Situations and providing that the said Committee is headed by the Prime Minister, while the minister in charge of Internal Affairs, the minister responsible for Public Administration and the Secretary of State who heads the Interior Ministry's Emergency Situations Department serve as Committee deputy chairpersons.

"In order to carry out its specific tasks, the Department for Emergency Situations encompasses functional structures which include without being limited to the General Directorate for Medical Emergencies, the General Civil Protection Directorate and the Decision Support Directorate. The staff of the Department for Emergency Situations are entitled to free uniform," stipulates the adopted text.