Prince Charles, in Sibiu, participating in launch of largest project of reforestation in Europe

Prince Charles participates on Monday in the launch event of the largest transnational reforestation project in Europe, which is hosted by the State Philharmonic in Sibiu.

On this occasion, a new scientific and public policy study on forest biodiversity will be presented.

The event will be opened by His Royal Highness Prince of Wales and the Minister for the Environment, Water and Forests, Tanczos Barna.

The head of the Sibiu State Philharmonic, conductor Cristian Lupes, said he would plant a tree in memory of the Prince of Wales' visit.

"In recent years, the Sibiu State Philharmonic has accustomed the public to genuine involvement in greening and even transforming the building into an energy efficiency model. We are pleased to organize together with the European Forest Institute and the British Embassy in Bucharest to organize this important conference, which speaks of reforestation. Of course, we are honoured that His Royal Highness Prince Charles has chosen the Thalia Hall of the Sibiu State Philharmonic as the venue. In order to keep the memory of this moment alive, from now on we will replace the usual flower bucket at the end of the concert with a symbol - the Sibiu State Philharmonic together with The Prince's Foundation will plant a tree, so that in a few years we can enjoy a forest of the musicians who visited Sibiu," he told AGERPRES, the head of the Sibiu State Philharmonic.

Four years ago, Prince Charles participated in the rehearsal of the show "We Art Free," by Marian Ralea, with student actors, in the courtyard of the History Museum, within the International Theatre Festival in Sibiu. AGERPRES.