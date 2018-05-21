Prognosis Commission: Payments for Pension Pillar II, not to be suspended as of July 1; scenarios released by mistake

The information on the suspension of payments for Pension Pillar II was just a scenario released by mistake, and the authorities are assuring that this will not happen as of July 1, Ion Ghizdeanu, chairman of the National Prognosis Commission (CNP) told AGERPRES on Monday.

"We are doing all kinds of assessments, scenarios, internal analyzes. (...) So the whole line is an internal analysis, we do not even have a draft with something like that. It was [the information extracted, ed.n] from scenarios and that line with Pillar II was erroneously entered, and to make it even clearer, there was no talk of suspension. It was an error that we assume and we will see who introduced it and we assume this. There are also two errors there, taken also from scenarios, analyzes, and evaluations. The whole post about Pillar II is an error," Ghizdeanu explained.According to him, the institution he represents has not officially submitted any proposal on this issue.The 2018 Legislative Program was posted on the website of the Ministry for Relations with Parliament announcing the existence of a draft law according to which contributions to Pillar II would be suspended between July 1 and December 31, 2018.On Sunday evening, on a TV show, Labor Minister Olguta Vasilescu said this was a proposal of the CNP, which the Government does not agree with.